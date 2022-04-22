Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sanford leaders highlight focus on resilient healthcare

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The last two years have been arduous for the health community with added stress in the wake of a pandemic. The industry has seen many challenges with adaptive measures to counter them. Dr. Luis Garcia with Sanford Health provided some perspective, and challenges that are not entirely related to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
Owners of Roots of Brasil
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls
City and private sector leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Sioux Falls...
Much-needed affordable housing coming to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Team Weather with Meteorologist Tyler Roney and Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Team Weather with Meteorologist Tyler Roney and Meteorologist Austin Haskins
2022 Mayor’s Fitness Challenge begins Friday, April 22
Arguments for both sides of a future pork processing plant
Company developing pork processing plant moving forward amid sustained effort to halt project
Company developing pork processing plant moving forward amid sustained effort to halt project