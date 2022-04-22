SDSU Softball team having another outstanding season for Krista Wood

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State softball team will be hosting the Summit League tournament after that crazy good season last year.

That was a tough act to follow after losing only one game, but the Jacks are still having another very good season under head coach Krista Wood.

The SDSU Head Coach says, ”Yeah, no I mean we had an extraordinary year last year and what we did was something that will be hard to beat at some point again. So I’m proud of our kids. They’re coming out fighting every day and every year is different. As long as we can come out on top and I told our kids from the get go, things are going to look different this year. We’re not going to go 21-1 in the league. But we’ve got to fight and we have to play our game every single day...”

And they have been doing just that with a still young and very talented squad that will be a major problem for the Summit League for years to come.

