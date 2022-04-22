Severe storms possible tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll stay fairly cloudy as we head through our Friday with a few showers here and there. The sun will come out this afternoon and that will help us warm into the 70s and 80s in the south with 60s up north. The sun will also give us some more energy to fire off some thunderstorms this evening and tonight. Some of those storms could be severe with the main threats being large hail and strong wind gusts. There is a slight risk of severe weather across the entire region, so make sure you’re staying weather aware heading into tonight!

We’ll get a little bit of a break from the thunderstorms early Saturday. We should warm back into the 70s across the region. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening and night. Most of the severe weather will be east of I-29 Saturday night. A few showers could linger into Sunday, but since a cold front will have passed through the region, we’ll be stuck in the 40s and 50s for highs.

Early next week, it looks like we should stay fairly dry early on. Highs will be back into the 60s by Tuesday. We’ll bring in slight chances for a few showers by the end of next week.

