Sioux Falls lands in top ten nationwide for air quality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today is the very first time six-month-old Rory is going to the dog park. Sydney Bednar says her puppy loves open spaces.

“To be able to bring him here is really important for us. We’re lucky here to have this clean of an area, to have animals, and to just be outside and enjoy the fresh air,” said Bednar.

The clean fresh air is also important as she trains for marathons on the bike trails.

“To have that right here, just a couple of minutes away from where we live is really really important to me. Not every area has bike trails like we do,” said Bednar.

American Lung Association advocacy director Molly Collins knows there are few days residents need to check for air quality before going outside.

“Sioux Falls was ranked one of the cleanest cities in America in terms of low annual particle pollution levels. That’s really great news for the residents of Sioux Falls,” said Collins.

With every good report card, comes a challenge to improve.

“We still are getting a C grade for ozone pollution,” said Collins.

“If everybody could get more education one and be on board and have a plan would be a good thing as well,” said Bednar.

“Public transportation issue is a great way to cut down on our air pollution,” said Collins. Taking the bike instead of the car can help.

“Electrical vehicles are a great way to start cutting down on these pollutants that we see.”

And companies can review ways to reduce emissions. For now, we can celebrate that air quality was only of major concern 1.3 days out of the last year.

“I think we definitely underappreciate where we live and what we have to be thankful for,” said Bednar.

Sioux Falls official ranking is 8. Another South Dakota town that ranked in the top 25: Rapid City came in at 22.

“Sioux Falls is proud to be recognized by the American Lung Association as one of the top 10 cleanest cities for air particle pollution. South Dakotans have a tradition of being stewards of our land and environment. Residents and businesses make responsible decisions every day that protect our air and quality of life.”

“Sioux Falls is proud to be recognized by the American Lung Association as one of the top 10 cleanest cities for air particle pollution. South Dakotans have a tradition of being stewards of our land and environment. Residents and businesses make responsible decisions every day that protect our air and quality of life.” Josh Peterson, Environmental/Stormwater Manager

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.