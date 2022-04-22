Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls projects keeping neighborhoods healthy and safe

Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year the Sioux Falls Health Department’s Environmental Team receives approximately 1,800 calls and referrals from citizens concerned about neighborhood nuisance issues.

Projects NICE (Neighborhood Improvement Complaint Easement) and KEEP (Keep Environmental Enhancement Permanent) lend a helping hand in the form of cleanup using City volunteers. The organizations also provide selected neighborhoods with educational materials about the City and its services.

“Each year, our Environmental health team and City employee volunteers look forward to the successful execution of Projects NICE and KEEP,” said the Environmental Health Manager for the City of Sioux Falls, Dominic Miller. “For over 30 years, these projects have been extremely successful in keeping our neighborhoods healthy and safe, as well as helping to maintain property values. Our goal is to provide residents fair and equitable access to these programs while simultaneously maintaining or improving the environmental conditions of neighborhoods across town.”

2022′s Project NICE/KEEP neighborhood cleanup will be in operation next week, April 25–29. According to a press release, property owners that are included in this year’s Projects NICE and KEEP have received information detailing the specifics of the cleanup.

“Sioux Falls is a great place to live, work, and play,” said Dr. Charles Chima, Public Director for the City of Sioux Falls. “Projects NICE and KEEP are some of the many ways the City government partners with the community to promote and protect health and well-being in our city’s neighborhoods.”

Following the cleanup, a follow-up survey effort ensures that each participating neighborhood is reviewed for environmental concerns and the appropriate persons notified for correction.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Code-Enforcement/Nice-Keep to see if your property is located within this year’s cleanup borders and to track the progress of crew members during next week’s cleanup.

