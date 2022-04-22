Avera Medical Minute
Cannabis Legalization Campaign holding four drive-thru petition signing events this weekend

Events will be held in Aberdeen, Brookings, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls
Cannabis Plant
Cannabis Plant(Unsplash)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws announced that it will be holding drive-thru petition signing events this weekend in Aberdeen, Brookings, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls.

“We still need more signatures and we’re running out of time. If you support cannabis reform and restoring the will of the voters, then you should take action and sign the petition as soon as possible. This weekend in Aberdeen, Brookings, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, we’re making it very easy. You can sign the petition without even getting out of your car and the turnaround time for each signer is about sixty seconds. We have a very efficient system.”

Campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, Matthew Schweich.
Petition signing event details

Here are the full details for the four drive-thru petition signing events this weekend.

Aberdeen: Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | 1812 6th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Brookings: Sunday (April 24) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | 520 3rd St, Brookings, SD 57006

Rapid City: Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | 230 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Sioux Falls: Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24) 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | 1020 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Additional information

The campaign has established permanent signing locations across the state where voters can sign the petition. The signing locations can be found at SD2022.Org/Sign

Newly-added signing locations include:

• Belle Fourche

• Elk Point

• Madison

• Oacoma-Chamberlain-Kimball

• Viborg

• Wilmot-Milbank

The locations are also available on the campaign’s Google Map: SouthDakotaMarijuana.Org/Map

The campaign has also established a “Petition Hotline” for voters to call or text with questions: 605-269-8552

