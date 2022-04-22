South Dakota Dept. of Educations announces new social studies commission

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Education has announced the formation of a new 15-member committee to review the state’s social studies standards.

The Social Studies Content Standards Commission will hold its first meeting on May 4, officials announced Friday.

The social studies standards are reviewed every seven years in South Dakota. This year’s review is likely to garner greater scrutiny, however, in light of recent efforts spearheaded by Gov. Kristi Noem to eliminate Critical Race Theory from being taught in the state. While it is unclear if the theory, which analyzes history from the perspective of traditionally oppressed people, is being taught in any state classrooms, Noem and others have been vocal in their opposition against it.

Department of Education officials say the new commission is comprised of 15 members, plus a facilitator who will help manage the preparation of the draft standards that will be put forth for public review. The purpose of the first meeting is to allow the commission to get organized and begin a review of the draft social studies content standards.

“The goal of this review process is to receive input from a diverse range of experts, including parents, educators, and Native Americans to create the best standards for our schools and ensure that our kids learn true, honest, and balanced social studies,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “This thorough and transparent process allows for us to develop strong and comprehensive standards for our schools to continue to improve upon the education provided to our children.”

Officials say the standards provide the expectations for what students should know and be able to do at each grade level. School districts use them to inform local K-12 curriculum. Once approved by the commission, the draft standards will be open to public review, which includes four hearings at locations around the state. The Board of Education Standards will make a final decision on approval after the public comment period has concluded.

The Social Studies Content Standards Commission is comprised of the following members:

· Mark Miller, Chair of Commission

· Joe Circle Bear

· Janet Finzen

· Stephanie Hiatt

· Benjamin F. Jones, Ph.D. – State Historian

· Dylan Kessler

· Aaron Levisay

· Christopher Motz

· Shaun Nielsen

· Fred Osborn – State Director of Indian Education

· Jon Schaff

· Mary Shuey

· State Rep.Tamara St. John (R, Sisseton)

· Samantha Walder

· State Sen. John Wiik (R, Big Stone City)

