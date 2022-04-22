Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Dept. of Educations announces new social studies commission

Classroom (file)
Classroom (file)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Education has announced the formation of a new 15-member committee to review the state’s social studies standards.

The Social Studies Content Standards Commission will hold its first meeting on May 4, officials announced Friday.

The social studies standards are reviewed every seven years in South Dakota. This year’s review is likely to garner greater scrutiny, however, in light of recent efforts spearheaded by Gov. Kristi Noem to eliminate Critical Race Theory from being taught in the state. While it is unclear if the theory, which analyzes history from the perspective of traditionally oppressed people, is being taught in any state classrooms, Noem and others have been vocal in their opposition against it.

Department of Education officials say the new commission is comprised of 15 members, plus a facilitator who will help manage the preparation of the draft standards that will be put forth for public review. The purpose of the first meeting is to allow the commission to get organized and begin a review of the draft social studies content standards.

“The goal of this review process is to receive input from a diverse range of experts, including parents, educators, and Native Americans to create the best standards for our schools and ensure that our kids learn true, honest, and balanced social studies,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “This thorough and transparent process allows for us to develop strong and comprehensive standards for our schools to continue to improve upon the education provided to our children.”

Officials say the standards provide the expectations for what students should know and be able to do at each grade level. School districts use them to inform local K-12 curriculum. Once approved by the commission, the draft standards will be open to public review, which includes four hearings at locations around the state. The Board of Education Standards will make a final decision on approval after the public comment period has concluded.

The Social Studies Content Standards Commission is comprised of the following members:

· Mark Miller, Chair of Commission

· Joe Circle Bear

· Janet Finzen

· Stephanie Hiatt

· Benjamin F. Jones, Ph.D. – State Historian

· Dylan Kessler

· Aaron Levisay

· Christopher Motz

· Shaun Nielsen

· Fred Osborn – State Director of Indian Education

· Jon Schaff

· Mary Shuey

· State Rep.Tamara St. John (R, Sisseton)

· Samantha Walder

· State Sen. John Wiik (R, Big Stone City)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
Owners of Roots of Brasil
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls
City and private sector leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Sioux Falls...
Much-needed affordable housing coming to Sioux Falls

Latest News

SD DOT logo
Election signs not allowed on state highways’ right of way
Samir Jouda Albaidhaniu, 51 from Sioux Falls
Police: Suspect who allegedly took tandem bike and swung hatchet is in custody
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
File
Blizzard warning for parts of Dakotas, Wyoming, Montana