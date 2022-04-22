Substance abuse event in Sioux Falls shares addiction resources

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Helpline Center hosted a conference to highlight addiction resources on Wednesday, April, 20.

Drug addiction continues to be a problem in communities across South Dakota. In 2020, the state reported 84 drug-related deaths, the most in at least a decade. Of those, more than half were opioid-related.

In an effort to combat the issue, the Helpline Center and the U.S. Department of Addiction Counseling and Prevention teamed up to host a conference focusing on practical ideas that communities can do to help.

Wednesday’s keynote speaker said one thing we can all do is show compassion for those battling addiction.

For more information on addiction resources and treatment options, visit HelplineCenter.Org.

