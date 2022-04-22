Avera Medical Minute
Two-vehicle crash caused minor injuries after car rolled

Sioux Falls Two-Car Crash
Sioux Falls Two-Car Crash(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials report a two-vehicle crash happened Friday at 9:42 a.m.

Authorities say emergency services were sent to 26th St and Minnesota Ave for the accident involving a 2006 Ford Escape going south on Minnesota Ave and a 1999 Subaru Outback that was making a left turn from Minnesota Ave onto 26th St.

Reports say the Ford had a green light and the Subaru made a left turn on a red arrow and turned in front of the Ford. The Ford struck the Subaru which caused it to roll onto its side.

The Subaru driver, a 79-year-old Sioux Falls man, had minor injuries and receive a citation for failure to yield. The driver of the Ford is a 50-year-old man from Lennox whose condition is unknown.

