Visiting circus under fire for using ailing elephants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The El Riad Shrine Circus is hoping to perform later this month in Sioux Falls using ailing animals from Carden International Circus.

Representatives from PETA say they want a ban on exhibiting two weak, elderly elephants named Betty and Janice, both of whom are over 50 years old. After obtaining disturbing video footage showing the elephants struggling to get through a performance in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, last week, PETA sent a letter this morning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) urging the agency to require that the elephants’ exhibitor, Brett Carden, retire them immediately.

“These geriatric elephants deserve to live out their twilight years in peace, but instead they’re being whipped and forced to perform tricks,” says PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, Rachel Mathews. “PETA is calling on officials to intervene before the Carden Circus works these long-abused animals to death.”

PETA representatives say Betty appears to be chronically lame and it’s likely a result of her prolonged chaining and confinement. As far back as 2011, the USDA cited the Carden Circus for failing to assess and treat her stiffness.

In 2017, Jenny, another elephant exhibited by Carden, died at the end of a grueling year-long tour. Video footage shows a handler dragging the struggling elephant by the trunk during rides.

Officials from the organization say humans have been injured and killed by elephants used by the Cardens, including one, Carol, who crushed her handler to death.

PETA representatives say in the newly released footage, Betty appears nearly catatonic. She walks stiffly and has difficulty sitting during the performance. Even though she already appears to have a limited capacity to move her trunk, her handler whips her several times on a highly sensitive appendage. Janice sways backstage for the majority of the show—an abnormal repetitive behavior that wildlife behaviorists say is a sign of severe psychological distress.

