Wild finish for Dakota State, tough loss for Dordt’s Kim in college baseball

MADISON, SD and SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State baseball team roared back to scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 9th to rally past Valley City 13-12 in the first game of a doubleheader in Madison. The Vikings kept hitting in the second game and earned a split with a 13-5 win.

When DSU came to the plate in the bottom of the 9th in game one, they trailed 12-7. Valley City never recorded an out as DSU got a 2-run single from Seth Altwine to get the rally going. Ryan McDaniel’s single tied the game and then Freshman Noah Angstedt had the game-winning single to right field scoring Logan Hunt. It was win #26 for Derrion Hardie’s team in 37 starts.

In Sioux Center, IA, Dordt’s Gyeonju Kim was out-dueled 3-2 by Concordia’s Christian Gutierrez as the Bulldogs went on to sweep the doubleheader with a 15-3 win in game two. Kim, who had 21 strikeouts in an 11-inning game earlier this year, had 8 K’s in the loss for the Defenders. Kim followed up his 21 strikeout game with 14 K’s in his next outing. Kim, who is now 5-4, has 106 K’s in 65 innings pitched and a 2.60 ERA for the season.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.