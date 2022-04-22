Wild finish for Dakota State, tough loss for Dordt’s Kim in college baseball
Trojans win 26th game in dramatic fashion and Kim edged in Sioux Center
MADISON, SD and SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State baseball team roared back to scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 9th to rally past Valley City 13-12 in the first game of a doubleheader in Madison. The Vikings kept hitting in the second game and earned a split with a 13-5 win.
When DSU came to the plate in the bottom of the 9th in game one, they trailed 12-7. Valley City never recorded an out as DSU got a 2-run single from Seth Altwine to get the rally going. Ryan McDaniel’s single tied the game and then Freshman Noah Angstedt had the game-winning single to right field scoring Logan Hunt. It was win #26 for Derrion Hardie’s team in 37 starts.
In Sioux Center, IA, Dordt’s Gyeonju Kim was out-dueled 3-2 by Concordia’s Christian Gutierrez as the Bulldogs went on to sweep the doubleheader with a 15-3 win in game two. Kim, who had 21 strikeouts in an 11-inning game earlier this year, had 8 K’s in the loss for the Defenders. Kim followed up his 21 strikeout game with 14 K’s in his next outing. Kim, who is now 5-4, has 106 K’s in 65 innings pitched and a 2.60 ERA for the season.
