Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augustana breezes to victory in NSIC Tennis Tournament opener

Vikings begin quest for 11th straight title with 4-0 win over St. Cloud State
Defeat St. Cloud State 4-0
By Zach Borg and Matthew Taylor
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 1 seeded Augustana women’s tennis team elevated its NSIC Tournament win-streak to 29, claiming the quarterfinals match against St. Cloud State. The No. 8 seeded Huskies were no match for the Vikings, falling 4-0 at the Huether Family Match Pointe on Friday afternoon, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

No. 3 doubles team Gabriela Jancikova and Laura Arce Vieyra started the match, sweeping the Huskies 6-0.

Moments after the Vikings claimed No. 3 doubles, the No. 2 doubles team of Valeriya Monko and Emily Granson finished the Huskies team 6-1, to claim the doubles point.

The Vikings continued to handle the Huskies in singles play.

Monko finished first in No. 1 singles, winning in double-bagel fashion 6-0, 6-0.

Shortly after Monko finished, the Vikings earned their third point of the day with Kistanova claiming No. 5 singles also earning a double-bagel.

Hadjigeorgiou scored the point to decide the match, following her teammates, also resulting in a double-bagel.

Also competing in singles play were Jancikova, Arce Vierya, and Margarita Chouliara. All three were unfinished but all held leads prior to the conclusion of the match.

The Vikings will face the winner of the 4:30 match between Minnesota State and UMary, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
Owners of Roots of Brasil
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls
City and private sector leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Sioux Falls...
Much-needed affordable housing coming to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Lynx win opener of doubleheader 8-6
PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Roosevelt edges Brookings, Brandon Valley sweeps Mitchell
Scores a touchdown during 49-27 win over Bay Area
Storm stop losing streak and visiting Bay Area
Transferring to UW-Milwaukee
Dakota State career scoring leader Jessi Giles transferring to UW-Milwaukee
Lincoln and Roosevelt win in HS Baseball at Ronken Field as Riders remain unbeaten
Lincoln and Roosevelt gets win at Ronken Field in HS Baseball