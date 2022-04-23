Augustana breezes to victory in NSIC Tennis Tournament opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 1 seeded Augustana women’s tennis team elevated its NSIC Tournament win-streak to 29, claiming the quarterfinals match against St. Cloud State. The No. 8 seeded Huskies were no match for the Vikings, falling 4-0 at the Huether Family Match Pointe on Friday afternoon, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

No. 3 doubles team Gabriela Jancikova and Laura Arce Vieyra started the match, sweeping the Huskies 6-0.

Moments after the Vikings claimed No. 3 doubles, the No. 2 doubles team of Valeriya Monko and Emily Granson finished the Huskies team 6-1, to claim the doubles point.

The Vikings continued to handle the Huskies in singles play.

Monko finished first in No. 1 singles, winning in double-bagel fashion 6-0, 6-0.

Shortly after Monko finished, the Vikings earned their third point of the day with Kistanova claiming No. 5 singles also earning a double-bagel.

Hadjigeorgiou scored the point to decide the match, following her teammates, also resulting in a double-bagel.

Also competing in singles play were Jancikova, Arce Vierya, and Margarita Chouliara. All three were unfinished but all held leads prior to the conclusion of the match.

The Vikings will face the winner of the 4:30 match between Minnesota State and UMary, Saturday at 2 p.m.

