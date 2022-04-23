Augustana reloads as they wrap up practices with spring game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The reigning NSIC Champion Augustana football team hosted its Spring Game on Saturday where the 2022 captains were named. At halftime of the game, the four captains of Eli Weber, T.J. Liggett, Logan Uttecht and Blake Larson were named captains.

In the game itself, the offense (White) and defense (Gold) battled one another with the Gold Team coming out ahead, 30-16.

Weber is a two-time First Team All-NSIC selection and is coming off a season where he totaled 63 tackles and intercepted two passes. He had five games of five tackles or more and was named a CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree. Weber, hailing from Dawson, Minnesota, will be entering his fourth year playing with the Vikings.

Liggett, hailing from Rosemount, Minnesota, is a two-time All-NSIC performer after earning First Team accolades in 2021. He led Augustana with 85 tackles and had three games of 10 or more tackles. He was an NSIC Defensive Player of the Week after the Vikings topped No. 23 Wayne State in October. Liggett will be seeing his fourth season of action with Augustana this fall and joined Weber on the CoSIDA Academic All-America team.

Uttecht earned Second Team All-NSIC honors in 2021 after totaling 709 receiving yards on 55 catches. Becomig known for his acrobatic receptions, Uttecht ranked third on the team 59.1 all-purpose yards per game. He’ll be seeing his third year of action the field in 2022 and set a career-best 107 receiving yards in the Vikings’ win over Minnesota State. Uttecht is a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Hailing from Brandon, South Dakota, Larson was an honorable mention to the Don Hansen All-America squad in 2021. He also earned First Team All-NSIC honors and CCA All-Region accolades. He played all 12 games on the offensive line, blocking for a running back committee that rushed for 2,433 yards. In addition, he led an offensive line that did not allow a sack until the seventh game of the season. He’ll be entering his third year in active fashion with the Vikings.

Augustana now turns its attention to the 2022 season where it opens on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Concordia-St. Paul. The home opener is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10, as the Vikings host Bemidji State. In all, Augustana will host six home games with contests against Northern State (Sept. 24), Sioux Falls (Oct. 1), Wayne State (Oct. 15) and Minnesota Duluth (Nov. 5).

