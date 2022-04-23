Coyotes conclude spring practice season

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote football team brought their spring camp to a close on Saturday afternoon without a spring game, instead opting instead for a more traditional practice and light scrimmage.

USD has plenty returning, like quarterback Carson Camp and top rushers Travis Theis and Nate Thomas.

That means the spring has been about building depth and finding new pieces to plug in for head coach Bob Nielson.

The Coyotes kick off the 2022 season on September 3rd at Kansas State of the Big 12.

