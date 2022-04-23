Avera Medical Minute
Dakota State career scoring leader Jessi Giles transferring to UW-Milwaukee

Madison native will play final year of college basketball career in NCAA Division One
All-Time leading scorer in Dakota State history
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After four outstanding years for her hometown Dakota State Trojans of the NAIA, Jessi Giles will use her final year of eligibility to play at the NCAA Division One level.

The Trojans all-time scoring leader is transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

A Madison High School alum, Giles scored 1,955 career points at DSU and is also the program’s all-time leader in free throws made. She averaged more than 17 points a game each of the last two years to help the Trojans win the North Star Conference regular season and tournament titles to qualify for the NAIA National Tournament.

As a graduate transfer Giles has one year of eligibility left and can play immediately.

