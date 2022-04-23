Dakota State career scoring leader Jessi Giles transferring to UW-Milwaukee

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After four outstanding years for her hometown Dakota State Trojans of the NAIA, Jessi Giles will use her final year of eligibility to play at the NCAA Division One level.

The Trojans all-time scoring leader is transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

A Madison High School alum, Giles scored 1,955 career points at DSU and is also the program’s all-time leader in free throws made. She averaged more than 17 points a game each of the last two years to help the Trojans win the North Star Conference regular season and tournament titles to qualify for the NAIA National Tournament.

As a graduate transfer Giles has one year of eligibility left and can play immediately.

