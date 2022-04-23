FIRST ALERT: Possible severe threat, strong winds and fire weather concerns highlight Saturday’s forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A dynamic storm system will continue to impact the region throughout our day Saturday before slowly departing heading into Sunday.

We had severe thunderstorms track across central and western South Dakota. A cluster of storms triggered numerous severe thunderstorm warnings that brought heavy rain, damaging wind gusts as high as 65-70 mph and hail up to 2″ in diameter from south of Chamberlain to Miller to Aberdeen. Some severe storms developed early Saturday morning in far southeast South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Another round of severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday morning into the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Like yesterday, this is highly conditional and should storm develops, these are the ones that could become severe. A level two slight risk is in place for Worthington, Marshall, Aberdeen and Sisseton. A level one marginal risk is in place for Huron, Madison, Sioux Falls, Marshall, Sheldon and Sioux City. The main hazards would be large hail to ping-pong ball size and damaging winds in excess of 60-70 mph. There is a low end threat of isolated tornadoes in the slight risk area.

The other story today will be the strong winds and fire weather concerns. A WIND ADVISORY is in place through 7 PM for the entire area, but will continue through 7 PM Sunday for Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, Douglas, Tripp and Hutchinson counties. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place from 1 PM to 8 PM from Brookings and Marshall south to Sioux Falls, Yankton, Sioux Center and Sioux City.

Winds will be out of the south and southeast out ahead of the cold front but will shift back to the west as the front passes through. Winds will be sustained at 20-40 mph with gusts at times over 50 mph.

High temperatures will run from the 30s and 40s in western South Dakota to as warm as the 70s east. Temperatures will fall as the cold front passes through. Everyone will be down in the 30s by Sunday morning.

Heading into Sunday, cloudy skies and gusty winds will continue along with scattered rain showers. The precipitation will gradually end Sunday evening as the system slowly departs but it won’t be until Monday that we see skies clearing and winds decreasing.

