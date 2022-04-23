Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New Presentation College program trains nurses quickly

Last fall, Presentation College launched a Certificate of Practical Nursing program, which can get nurses into the workforce in just eleven months.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last fall, Presentation College launched a Certificate of Practical Nursing program, which can get nurses into the workforce in just eleven months.

Chris Sanderson, the new director of the program, arrived just a few weeks ago. Presentation College, however, isn’t new to him.

”I actually have deep roots here. My mother was an alum, I myself am an alum and so is my wife,” said Sanderson.

Sanderson earned his Bachelor of Nursing from PC. That made the choice to come back to lead the Practical Nursing program easy.

He believes the accelerated program can help fill the current shortage of nurses.

”We have a need for nurses that’s ever-growing. With this program, we can help rural communities get nurses back into their community and working in a short period of time,” said Sanderson.

The online program offers flexibility to students working full-time jobs, and also hands-on experience during weekend clinicals.

“You can work from home. You can have a side job. For those who are interested, they could already be working in the hospital as a tech or an aid and want to get some real hands-on experience, and then as their learning on the online program, they can see that what they’re learning, they can put to practical use,” said Sanderson.

Andy Aviles does just that.

”Currently, I work at a nursing home as a certified nursing assistant, and this program really helps me study at my own pace . It allows me to do things I like doing,” said Aviles, one of the students preparing to graduate from the program this summer.

Lori Wipf chose to enroll in the program to further her career. She’s currently a medical assistant at Sanford in Aberdeen.

”I chose to take this program because it was online. I’m able to do my clinicals on weekends and I still work full-time. So, it just worked out for me to do an online class and proceed further with my nursing degree,” said Wipf.

As for the future, Sanderson hopes to expand the program and create more nurses in rural areas.

“My hope and goal is to continue to grow this program, to increase enrollment, and to be able to produce quality, high-functioning nurses, well-educated nurses to put back in the workforce to make up for the shortcomings,” said Sanderson.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Terrance Russell mug shot
Police: Man arrested after driving a car full of drugs to pick up an impounded car
Owners of Roots of Brasil
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls
City and private sector leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Sioux Falls...
Much-needed affordable housing coming to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Team Weather with Meteorologist Tyler Roney and Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Team Weather with Meteorologist Tyler Roney and Meteorologist Austin Haskins
2022 Mayor’s Fitness Challenge begins Friday, April 22
Arguments for both sides of a future pork processing plant
Company developing pork processing plant moving forward amid sustained effort to halt project
Company developing pork processing plant moving forward amid sustained effort to halt project