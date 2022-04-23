New Presentation College program trains nurses quickly

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last fall, Presentation College launched a Certificate of Practical Nursing program, which can get nurses into the workforce in just eleven months.

Chris Sanderson, the new director of the program, arrived just a few weeks ago. Presentation College, however, isn’t new to him.

”I actually have deep roots here. My mother was an alum, I myself am an alum and so is my wife,” said Sanderson.

Sanderson earned his Bachelor of Nursing from PC. That made the choice to come back to lead the Practical Nursing program easy.

He believes the accelerated program can help fill the current shortage of nurses.

”We have a need for nurses that’s ever-growing. With this program, we can help rural communities get nurses back into their community and working in a short period of time,” said Sanderson.

The online program offers flexibility to students working full-time jobs, and also hands-on experience during weekend clinicals.

“You can work from home. You can have a side job. For those who are interested, they could already be working in the hospital as a tech or an aid and want to get some real hands-on experience, and then as their learning on the online program, they can see that what they’re learning, they can put to practical use,” said Sanderson.

Andy Aviles does just that.

”Currently, I work at a nursing home as a certified nursing assistant, and this program really helps me study at my own pace . It allows me to do things I like doing,” said Aviles, one of the students preparing to graduate from the program this summer.

Lori Wipf chose to enroll in the program to further her career. She’s currently a medical assistant at Sanford in Aberdeen.

”I chose to take this program because it was online. I’m able to do my clinicals on weekends and I still work full-time. So, it just worked out for me to do an online class and proceed further with my nursing degree,” said Wipf.

As for the future, Sanderson hopes to expand the program and create more nurses in rural areas.

“My hope and goal is to continue to grow this program, to increase enrollment, and to be able to produce quality, high-functioning nurses, well-educated nurses to put back in the workforce to make up for the shortcomings,” said Sanderson.

