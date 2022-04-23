Avera Medical Minute
PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Roosevelt edges Brookings, Brandon Valley sweeps Mitchell

Riders edge Bobcats 5-4, Lynx top Kernels 8-6 and 6-4
Highlights from Roosevelt-Brookings & Brandon Valley-Mitchell
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a busy, albeit windy, Friday night on the high school baseball diamonds in South Dakota. Click on the video viewer above for highlights from:

-Roosevelt’s 5-4 victory over visiting Brookings

-Brandon Valley’s doubleheader sweep of Mitchell (8-6 & 6-4)

