Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Report: Increased funding allows expansion for Lewis & Clark water system

Federal funding helps Lewis and Clark continue water project construction (file)
Federal funding helps Lewis and Clark continue water project construction (file)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System has been in development for years, increasing access to water for a number of communities across the region. Now, a record level of new federal funding is paving the way for even more expansion.

South Dakota News Watch reports the funding moves Lewis & Clark closer to full completion, while improving access to fresh water to much of southeastern South Dakota.

The expanded system will be better equipped to provide clean water from the Missouri River to the greater Sioux Falls region, even with continued population growth and extended drought conditions.

Tapping into an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River south of Vermillion, the wholesale provider serves 15 community members in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota – including Sioux Falls and the fast-growing neighboring cities of Harrisburg, Lennox and Tea.

Read the full South Dakota News Watch report here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
10th St. bridge near Fawick Park Police car Chase/ Accident
Police: High-speed car chase leads to accident involving patrol car
PETA
Visiting circus under fire for using ailing elephants
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Owners of Roots of Brasil
A new family-owned Brazilian restaurant is opening soon in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Augie Tennis opens NSIC Tournament with victory
Jessi Giles transferring to UW-Milwaukee
Storm stop losing streak
PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: 4-22-22