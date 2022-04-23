Report: Increased funding allows expansion for Lewis & Clark water system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System has been in development for years, increasing access to water for a number of communities across the region. Now, a record level of new federal funding is paving the way for even more expansion.

South Dakota News Watch reports the funding moves Lewis & Clark closer to full completion, while improving access to fresh water to much of southeastern South Dakota.

The expanded system will be better equipped to provide clean water from the Missouri River to the greater Sioux Falls region, even with continued population growth and extended drought conditions.

Tapping into an aquifer adjacent to the Missouri River south of Vermillion, the wholesale provider serves 15 community members in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota – including Sioux Falls and the fast-growing neighboring cities of Harrisburg, Lennox and Tea.

Read the full South Dakota News Watch report here.

