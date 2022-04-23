Storm stop losing streak and visiting Bay Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm returned home and returned to the win column on Friday night, defeating the Bay Area Panthers 49-27 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Indoor Football League Action.

The ground game led the way for the Storm (3-3) with Nate Chavious rushing 17 times for 75 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Splitting time with Daniel Smith at quarterback, Dalton Sneed went 9-10 for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Smith wetn 6-9 for 91 yards and a score. Carlos Thompson hauled seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Sioux Falls will continue their three game homestand next Friday night when they host Iowa at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

