Storm stop losing streak and visiting Bay Area

Sioux Falls ends skid with 49-27 victory
Defeat Bay Area 49-27
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm returned home and returned to the win column on Friday night, defeating the Bay Area Panthers 49-27 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Indoor Football League Action.

The ground game led the way for the Storm (3-3) with Nate Chavious rushing 17 times for 75 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Splitting time with Daniel Smith at quarterback, Dalton Sneed went 9-10 for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Smith wetn 6-9 for 91 yards and a score. Carlos Thompson hauled seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Sioux Falls will continue their three game homestand next Friday night when they host Iowa at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

