Coyotes cap South Dakota Challenge with a flourish

Records fall on final day of track & field meet in Vermillion
Coyotes host track and field event
By Zach Borg and Britni Smith
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp set a new South Dakota school discus record on a windy Saturday afternoon at the South Dakota Challenge held at Lillibridge Track Complex.

The school discus record was broken twice during the meet. Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark initially broke Jasmine Mosley’s 2012 record in the first throw of Saturday’s competition, launching it 165-11 (50.57m). Her record stood for less than 30 minutes, when Knapp launched the discus 175-2 (53.39m) in her first throw of finals. It was a 20-foot personal best in the event for Knapp.

On the track, the Coyote sprinters took advantage of hefty tailwinds throughout the afternoon. Third-year sophomore Brithton Senior won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.62 seconds. The time would have matched the Lillibridge Track Complex record if it had not been for the +7.5 m/s tailwind.

Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz captured the 100 meters in a wind-aided 10.27 seconds. Classmate Ardell Inlay took third in 10.44 seconds.

The women’s 4x400-meter relay also took first place with a combined time of 3:51.85. The quartet consisted of fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding, fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski, third-year sophomore Madison Jochum and sophomore Sara Reifenrath.

Clark added a personal best performance in the shot put. She placed second in the field with a throw of 48-10 ¼ (14.89m). The mark moves her to fourth in USD history.

Freshman Averi Schmeichel finished runner-up in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided time of 14.00 seconds. Sophomore Kylie Larson was fifth in the race with a time of 14.55 seconds.

South Dakota finished runner-up in both the women’s and men’s 400 meters. Freshman Anna Robinson was first across the line in her section, clocking 1:00.30, and took second overall. Sophomore Demar Francis was caught at the tape, finishing second in 49.43 seconds.

Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan placed third in the discus with a throw of 184-11 ¼ (56.37m) and fifth-year senior Jackson Coker took fourth in 175-0 ½ (53.35m).

In the midst of heavy wind gusts throughout the afternoon, fourth-year junior Liberty Justus managed to notch a wind-legal long jump mark. She leaped a personal best 19-0 ¾ (5.81m) for fourth place. Geberding took fifth with a wind-aided leap of 18-10 ½ (5.75m).

Sophomore Jacob Jenkins also recorded a wind-legal mark in the long jump, leaping 22-8 (6.91m) to take fourth place.

South Dakota resumes action next weekend at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.

