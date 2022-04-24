Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

I-90 reopens from Sturgis to Wyoming border

SD DOT logo
SD DOT logo(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Sturgis to the Wyoming state line.

Numerous No Travel Advisories are still in effect throughout the western section of the state. The combination of the newly fallen snow and high wind will continue to cause reduced visibilities and winter driving conditions.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Interstate 90 closing because of winter weather in Black Hills
Wind in South Dakota
Strong winds impacting drivers in South Dakota
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
PETA
Visiting circus under fire for using ailing elephants
Arguments for both sides of a future pork processing plant
Company developing pork processing plant moving forward amid sustained effort to halt project

Latest News

Power outages
Thousands without power after spring blizzard in the Dakotas
Ukraine fundraiser at Coffea Sunday
Ukraine fundraiser at Coffea Sunday
Ukraine fundraiser at Coffea Sunday
Ukraine fundraiser at Coffea Sunday
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins