I-90 reopens from Sturgis to Wyoming border

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Sturgis to the Wyoming state line.

Numerous No Travel Advisories are still in effect throughout the western section of the state. The combination of the newly fallen snow and high wind will continue to cause reduced visibilities and winter driving conditions.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

