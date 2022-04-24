Interstate 90 closing because of winter weather in Black Hills

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says due to continued heavy snow and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Sturgis to the Wyoming state line beginning at 7 p.m. (MT).

Accumulating snow and strong winds are anticipated to make I-90 impassable during the overnight hours. The SDDOT anticipates secondary highways will also become impassable throughout the night. Numerous No Travel Advisories remain in place on state highways throughout the western part of the state.

The winter weather conditions are making travel in the following counties extremely difficult: western Pennington, Meade, and Lawrence.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

An RV and semi-truck collided on I-90 Saturday because of winter weather conditions. (South Dakota DPS)

An RV and a semi-truck collided on I-90 Saturday because of winter weather conditions. There were minor injuries.

A har crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday on I-90 because of winter weather conditions. (South Dakota DPS)

A car crashed into a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car Saturday on I-90 because of winter weather conditions. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, and the deputies in the patrol vehicle were not hurt.

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90. (South Dakota DPS)

A New Underwood rescue vehicle was hit as part of a three-vehicle accident that happened on I-90 Saturday. The rescue truck was responding to another accident when it happened. The crash shut down a portion of I-90, near New Underwood, for two hours. The three people in the rescue vehicle suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

