Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jackrabbit softball sweeps a pair at North Dakota State

SDSU wins both games 8-1
Jacks win both games 8-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State continued to firmly entrench themselves atop the Summit League with a commanding sweet at North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon.

The first game saw the two teams go scoreless for eight innings. Each team tallied a run in the ninth inning before the Jackrabbits erupted for seven runs in the tenth inning and, following a brief weather delay, finished off an 8-1 victory. Rozelyn Carrillo went 3-5 with a run scored. Kelsey Lennox homered and drove in a pair. Jocelyn Carrillo also had two RBI and Grace Glanzer pitched all ten innings allowing six hits and striking out seven.

The second game would play out in a similar fashion, with each team scoreless through five innings, before a big six-run seventh inning vaulted SDSU to another 8-1 win. Alison Yoder went 3-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Cheyanne Masterson clubbed a three-run homerun as well. Tori Kniesche pitched a complete game giving up five hits and striking out 12.

SDSU improves to 31-10 overall and 12-2 in Summit play.

NDSU falls to 25-19 and 7-6 in the Summit.

The Jackrabbits will go for the sweep tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETA
Visiting circus under fire for using ailing elephants
Wind in South Dakota
Strong winds impacting drivers in South Dakota
10th St. bridge near Fawick Park Police car Chase/ Accident
Police: High-speed car chase leads to accident involving patrol car
Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Interstate 90 closing because of winter weather in Black Hills

Latest News

Defeat Mankato 4-0 in semifinals
NSIC TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Augie returns to championship, SMSU eliminated
Fighting with Fargo player during regular season finale
Stampede go down swinging in season finale against Fargo
Wins 4x400 relay during South Dakota Challenge
Coyotes cap South Dakota Challenge with a flourish
Touchdown catch during 2022 spring game
Youth impresses during South Dakota State’s spring game