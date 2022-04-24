Jackrabbit softball sweeps a pair at North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State continued to firmly entrench themselves atop the Summit League with a commanding sweet at North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon.

The first game saw the two teams go scoreless for eight innings. Each team tallied a run in the ninth inning before the Jackrabbits erupted for seven runs in the tenth inning and, following a brief weather delay, finished off an 8-1 victory. Rozelyn Carrillo went 3-5 with a run scored. Kelsey Lennox homered and drove in a pair. Jocelyn Carrillo also had two RBI and Grace Glanzer pitched all ten innings allowing six hits and striking out seven.

The second game would play out in a similar fashion, with each team scoreless through five innings, before a big six-run seventh inning vaulted SDSU to another 8-1 win. Alison Yoder went 3-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Cheyanne Masterson clubbed a three-run homerun as well. Tori Kniesche pitched a complete game giving up five hits and striking out 12.

SDSU improves to 31-10 overall and 12-2 in Summit play.

NDSU falls to 25-19 and 7-6 in the Summit.

The Jackrabbits will go for the sweep tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

