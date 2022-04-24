Avera Medical Minute
NSIC TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Augie returns to championship, SMSU eliminated

By Zach Borg and Matt Taylor
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 1 seeded Augustana women’s tennis team swept Minnesota State, 4-0, to advance to the NSIC Tournament Championship. The Vikings elevated their NSIC Tournament streak to 30-straight wins with the win inside the Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday afternoon. The championship is slated for Sunday at 10 a.m..

The No. 3 doubles team of Laura Arce Vieyra and Gabriela Jancikova started the match off with a quick 6-0 win.

Not 10 minutes later, Emily Granson and Valeriya Monko granted the Vikings the doubles point, winning No. 2 doubles, 6-1.

Similar to Friday’s single play, the Vikings won the first three matches to advance to the NSIC Tournament Championship.

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou finished first for the Vikings in singles play, taking No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-0.

Monko took No. 1 singles with a score of 6-2, 6-4 to give Augustana a 3-0 lead.

Aleksandra Kistanova granted the Vikings the victory with a win in No. 5 singles, winning 6-2, 6-1.

The Winona State University women’s tennis team clinched a berth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament championship match after defeating Southwest Minnesota State 4-2 in the semifinals.

The Warriors cruised to victories at the top two doubles positions to earn the doubles point. Rachel Kelly and Rina Niehoff won at No. 1 doubles, while Sara Anderson and Beth Murman didn’t drop a single game en route to clinching the doubles point.Kelly was the first one off the courts in singles, defeating her opponent 6-4 in the first set before dominating the second set, 6-0, to put the Warriors up 2-0.

SMSU was able to capture victories at third and fifth singles to tie the match. Murman battled in two close sets, winning the first 7-5 and then the second 6-4 to put WSU just one point away from winning.

With two matches in third sets left on the courts, the Warriors just needed to win one to advance to the championship match. Anderson dropped her first set 2-6 but bounced back to win the second 7-5 and eventually secured the victory for Winona State with a 6-4 final set.

Winona State will take on top-seeded Augustana for the second-straight year in the NSIC Tournament championship. The match is scheduled for 10:00am at Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, S.D. tomorrow, Apr. 24.

