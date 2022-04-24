Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Stampede go down swinging in season finale against Fargo

Herd fall 4-2 and finish season 19-37-3-3
Herd fall to Fargo 4-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though their postseason hopes had long ago been put to bed, the Sioux Falls Stampede came out for their season finale against the Fargo Force fired up playing in front of 8,170 fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Unfortunately, like so many other games in one of the worst seasons in franchise history, they went out with a whimper.

The Force scored three unanswered goals in the third period to spoil the season finale and defeat the Stampede 4-2 on Saturday night in USHL action.

The defeat puts a cap on a dismal 19-37-3-3 season. With just 44 points it was the second worst record in the USHL and third worst in the franchise’s 23-year history. It also marks the second time in the Stampede’s history they’ve failed to qualify for the postseason in consecutive years (the organization missed the Clark Cup Playoffs in three straight years from 2002 through 2005).

Cole Miller scored just over a minute into the second period to tie the game at 1. 4:21 into the third period Blake Humphrey gave Sioux Falls a 2-1 lead with his 11th goal of the season.

Cole Knuble tied the game at the 9:52 mark on a shot that deflected in off a Stampede player’s stick. Andre Gasseau’s power play goal at 16:16 gave the Force the lead and Tyler Rollwagen’s second goal of the game into an empty net sealed it with 1:30 to play.

Isak Posch stopped 15 shots in the defeat.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETA
Visiting circus under fire for using ailing elephants
Wind in South Dakota
Strong winds impacting drivers in South Dakota
10th St. bridge near Fawick Park Police car Chase/ Accident
Police: High-speed car chase leads to accident involving patrol car
Image shows an ambulance.
UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say
Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Interstate 90 closing because of winter weather in Black Hills

Latest News

Celebrates an out during 8-1 win at NDSU
Jackrabbit softball sweeps a pair at North Dakota State
Defeat Mankato 4-0 in semifinals
NSIC TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Augie returns to championship, SMSU eliminated
Wins 4x400 relay during South Dakota Challenge
Coyotes cap South Dakota Challenge with a flourish
Touchdown catch during 2022 spring game
Youth impresses during South Dakota State’s spring game