Stampede go down swinging in season finale against Fargo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though their postseason hopes had long ago been put to bed, the Sioux Falls Stampede came out for their season finale against the Fargo Force fired up playing in front of 8,170 fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Unfortunately, like so many other games in one of the worst seasons in franchise history, they went out with a whimper.

The Force scored three unanswered goals in the third period to spoil the season finale and defeat the Stampede 4-2 on Saturday night in USHL action.

The defeat puts a cap on a dismal 19-37-3-3 season. With just 44 points it was the second worst record in the USHL and third worst in the franchise’s 23-year history. It also marks the second time in the Stampede’s history they’ve failed to qualify for the postseason in consecutive years (the organization missed the Clark Cup Playoffs in three straight years from 2002 through 2005).

Cole Miller scored just over a minute into the second period to tie the game at 1. 4:21 into the third period Blake Humphrey gave Sioux Falls a 2-1 lead with his 11th goal of the season.

Cole Knuble tied the game at the 9:52 mark on a shot that deflected in off a Stampede player’s stick. Andre Gasseau’s power play goal at 16:16 gave the Force the lead and Tyler Rollwagen’s second goal of the game into an empty net sealed it with 1:30 to play.

Isak Posch stopped 15 shots in the defeat.

