Thousands without power after spring blizzard in the Dakotas

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A spring blizzard knocked out power to thousands of people and forced widespread road closures across western North Dakota and northwest South Dakota.

The snow, combined with strong winds that gusted up to 60 mph and freezing rain, created hazardous driving conditions. And, the storm knocked down tree limbs and power lines. Roughly 12,000 utility customers in North Dakota and another 2,500 in South Dakota lacked power Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said more than a foot of snow was reported in places across western North Dakota, including 18 inches near Niobe in the northwest corner of the state.

Blizzard warnings will remain in effect for the area into Sunday evening.

