Annual tornado drill to sound off Wednesday

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual community tornado drill will be held on Wednesday, April 27, as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The City of Sioux Falls would like to encourage residents, schools, and businesses to practice their severe weather plans at this time. The outdoor warning sirens will be activated at 10:15 a.m.

Additional information on tornado safety is located at SiouxFalls.Org/Fire/Emergency-Management.

