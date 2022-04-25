Augustana Unversity’s School of Music to celebrate choir’s 100th anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University’s School of Music is excited to announce that it will celebrate the Augustana Choir’s 100th Anniversary.

On April 28-30, the celebration will showcase the choir’s past, present, and future of sacred music and rich traditions.

According to a press release, many of the weekend’s events will be supported by choir alumni Gretchen (Papik) ‘00 and Ryan Jepperson ‘01. The Jeppersons met in the Augustana Choir during Gretchen’s sophomore and Ryan’s first year when they were placed in a quartet together. The couple has been married for more than 20 years.

“The choir is a very important part of why we’re here together today,” Gretchen said. “If we hadn’t met in the choir and shared those experiences, who knows what would have happened? And, my experience with the choir — it’s something you can’t explain until you’ve experienced it.”

“The style of music you sing in a choir like Augustana’s, it’s a spiritual experience,” Ryan added. “It’s a connection that you have with all the people in your choir, doing the same thing in different harmonies, to worship.”

Authorities say Thursday’s events will include the opportunity for alumni to watch a choir rehearsal and enjoy a welcome reception at R Wine Bar in downtown Sioux Falls. Friday will begin with a presentation by Dr. Greg Handel ‘91 on the history of the Augustana Department of Music, followed by an alumni choir rehearsal, a dedication of the Olaf and Hazel Thoen Choral Rehearsal Room, “A Sermon in Song” concert at the Washington Pavilion and reception at Remedy Brewing Company. Saturday’s events will include an alumni choir recording session in the Chapel of Reconciliation and a swing dancing extravaganza at the Country Club of Sioux Falls.

The weekend will also feature a special honor for Dr. James Johnson, who served as conductor from 1992 to 2011. Johnson will be named the first conductor emeritus of the Augustana Choir. Johnson, who is best known as “Dr. J,” will be a featured conductor of the alumni choir during the 100th-anniversary celebration, according to officials.

“Over the years, each member of the Augustana Choir has indelibly inscribed their musical soul upon my heart — they were the voice of my musical soul,” Johnson said. “To see some of them again, and to hear them sing, will be a most precious gift.”

Three works commissioned by alumni in celebration of the anniversary will premier during Friday night’s concert — “Through Many Dangers” by Gwyneth Walker, commissioned by Chaplain Norris and Carolyn (Baalson) Einertson ‘58; “Big House” by Kyle Pederson ‘93, commissioned by Rev. Richard Nelson ‘42; and “Psalm 8″ by René Clausen, commissioned by the family of Gwen (Axdahl) ‘75 and Kevin Arneson ‘73.

To view a full schedule of the celebration, visit Augie.Edu/Choir100.

