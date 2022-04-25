Decreasing clouds, still breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see decreasing cloud cover as we head through the rest of our Monday. There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but it will still be breezy. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible as the day rolls on. Highs will range from the mid 40s in the north to the low to mid 50s in the southwest. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s.

The sunny and clear weather will continue into Tuesday and we’ll have less wind around the region. Highs will jump into the 50s and 60s for everyone. The wind will start to pick back up for Wednesday, but temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s across most of the region. We may even see some 70s out west!

Our next storm system looks to impact us heading through the end of the week and into the weekend. We have pretty good chances for rain on the horizon, especially Friday into Saturday. Right now, the severe weather risk looks fairly low, just some much-needed rain. Highs will fall into the 50s by this weekend.

