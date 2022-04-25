Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Decreasing clouds, still breezy

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see decreasing cloud cover as we head through the rest of our Monday. There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but it will still be breezy. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible as the day rolls on. Highs will range from the mid 40s in the north to the low to mid 50s in the southwest. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s.

The sunny and clear weather will continue into Tuesday and we’ll have less wind around the region. Highs will jump into the 50s and 60s for everyone. The wind will start to pick back up for Wednesday, but temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s across most of the region. We may even see some 70s out west!

Our next storm system looks to impact us heading through the end of the week and into the weekend. We have pretty good chances for rain on the horizon, especially Friday into Saturday. Right now, the severe weather risk looks fairly low, just some much-needed rain. Highs will fall into the 50s by this weekend.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Interstate 90 closing because of winter weather in Black Hills
Power outages
Thousands without power after spring blizzard in the Dakotas
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Wind in South Dakota
Strong winds impacting drivers in South Dakota
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize $35.2 million in meth at the Laredo’s World...
Officers in Texas seize $35M in meth in massive drug bust at US-Mexico border

Latest News

LifeScape
LifeScape providing services for people with varied needs
Light of World congregation holds fundraiser for Ukraine
Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half-Marathon takes place on a chilly morning
Augie softball slams Crookston