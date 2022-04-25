Experts predict the future of Twitter under Elon Musk’s ownership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion was unanimously approved by Twitter’s board of directors. The deal is expected to be fully closed sometime by the end of the year meaning changes won’t be coming right away.

Both Sam Thorson, a growth strategist with Epicosity, and Mark Glissendorf with Lawrence and Schiller Advertising, have kept a close eye on these purchase discussions.

“Lately what Twitter has become is just a very vocal statement-heavy platform where people take it as news,” Thorson said.

Which could change with a new owner.

“I think Musk is trying to get back to that anybody can post about anything, and having it be a little bit more fair game to everybody,” Thorson said.

Musk has already discussed several changes he hopes to bring to Twitter, including an edit button and allowing more characters in a tweet.

“He also talks a lot about free speech and it would lead us to believe that some of the people whose personal Twitter accounts have been banned by the platform he would probably allow back on,” Glissendorf said.

This all begs the question of what truly is free speech.

“The extreme definition of free speech means that absolutely everything is fair game and can be placed on a platform,” Glissendorf said.

In a tweet today Elon Musk said “I hope even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that’s what free speech means,”

“To have a powerful wealthy owner who is very much on one side of the political arena, it’s going to be interesting to see how he defines free speech and how he executes that on a platform,” Glissendorf said.

Shortly after the deal was announced Governor Noem tweeted at Musk saying “If Twitter is in need of a new HQ, South Dakota is open for business.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.