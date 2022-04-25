Farmers prepare for planting season amid weather conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Farmers are preparing for planting season, but the dry and cool spring has put a damper on many of their plans to get out into the fields.

This time of year, farmers are eager to get out and start planting their crops, but due to weather conditions, farmers are unsure when they will get into their fields.

The high winds, low temperatures, and drought all play a role in the planting process, and in South Dakota, farmers have seen all of these in the recent weeks.

Tim Ostrem farms corn and soybeans near Centerville, and he says this season might look different for farmers in the region.

“The calendar says it’s time to plant, and as we get later into the season, and the season is still early yet. As we move into the middle of May or even the first few weeks of May everyday becomes your enemy,” said Tim Ostrem, local corn, and soybean farmer.

It’s a similar story for Scott VanderWal, who farms just outside of Brookings. He says the persistent wind and cool temps have played a large role in the timing.

“We’ve had some really high winds, we’ve had a lot of cold weather, soil temperatures are very cold, normally we’re getting really serious about heading to the fields right now and starting to plant, but with the cold soils we got some areas where there is still frost on the ground and it’s wet on top even though we’re very dry overall,” said Scott VanderWal, SD Farm Bureau President.

Although farmers would like to wait for ideal conditions to plant, they know they need to start getting out within the next couple of weeks.

“It would be nice to have a warm inch of rain here, but it doesn’t look like it’s in the forecast. When you look at the calander now, it’s time to go, so I think most people will go at the end of this week or so,” said VanderWal.

Despite the setbacks, VanderWal remains hopeful.

“When the weather gets right, and you get out and make a little dust you feel better about it,” said VanderWal.

As the planting season ramps up, you will see more tractors and equipment out on local highways and rural roads.

VanderWal wants to remind people to be vigilant and courteous to farmers as they work.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.