Firefighters requested help in Sheldon fatal fire

SHELDON, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Sheldon fire was called for a structure fire northwest in the city on April 25 at 12:51 am.

According to the assistant fire chief, Brad Hindt, firefighters noted heavy smoke and flames through the exterior of the building upon arrival. Firefighters could not complete an interior attack due to heat and heavy smoke.

Officials say there was one fatality. Authorities are still waiting for identification from the family.

Sheldon Fire requested Sanborn Fire Department for equipment and manpower and Hospers Fire for manpower only. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More information will be released as it comes available.

