Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers comes to Sioux Falls, April 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®'s opening marks the establishment’s first location in South Dakota.

According to a press release, Freddy’s is a fast-casual restaurant concept, that opens Tuesday, April 26, at 600 S Highline Pl. near Dawley Farm Village.

Authorities say a second Sioux Falls location near the Empire Mall is slated to start construction in May and open later this year. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

“Freddy’s is committed to providing high-quality food and genuine hospitality in a clean and relaxing environment,” said the franchise owner. Ron Oberg. “We’re excited to enter this dynamic neighborhood and look forward to be a convenient dining option for those who live and work in the area, as well as those looking for a quick place to eat after shopping at our retail neighbors.”

The release states the 3,348 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 88 Guests and has additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We have two popular specialty orders: the Freddy’s Original Double and the Signature Turtle Sundae,” said Oberg. “There are a variety of condiments and toppings for our cooked-to-order food and freshly churned frozen custard, so we encourage you to customize your orders to your liking. You may just find your own special Freddy’s favorite.”

About Freddy’s

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 430 locations across 36 states nationwide.

Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, Freddy’s ongoing growth throughout the U.S. garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.

For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about development opportunities, visit FreddysFranchising.Com/.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.