JCPenney owner has offered to buy Kohl’s, sources say
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The New York Post stated Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management are offering to acquire Kohl’s Corp.
Reports indicate the deal would be worth more than $8.6 billion. Simon and Brookfield also bought JCPenney when it was going through bankruptcy.
