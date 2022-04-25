JCPenney owner has offered to buy Kohl’s, sources say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The New York Post stated Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management are offering to acquire Kohl’s Corp.

Reports indicate the deal would be worth more than $8.6 billion. Simon and Brookfield also bought JCPenney when it was going through bankruptcy.

