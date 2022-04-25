Avera Medical Minute
LifeScape providing services for people with varied needs

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeScape is a non-profit organization serving adults and children in South Dakota for people with varied needs and care across their life spans. It is Autism Awareness Month, and LifeScape offers services for children and adults with autism along with countless other specialty fields. LifeScape clinical psychologist Dr. Ariana Sparks joined us this morning to learn more about what LifeScape offers and its specialty in Autism.

