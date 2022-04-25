Avera Medical Minute
Light of World congregation holds fundraiser for Ukraine

Church holds bake sale with a lofty goal in mind to help their families back home in Ukraine.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the fighting in Ukraine rages on, people here in South Dakota are continuing to do their part to help those in need.

Westminister Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls held a bake sale this weekend in an effort to raise money for those being impacted by the war.

The event was organized by the Light of the World congregation, which has many members with ties to Eastern Europe. Saturday, they raised 43,000 dollars. They set a unique goal of 202,600 dollars, which is the population of Sioux Falls.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad has the story.

In case you missed out on attending the bake sale, you can still donate to the Light of the World church. They are also expecting to have more events to continue to help bring food, water and medical supplies to people in Ukraine.

