New superfood bowl restaurant, Nautical Bowls, opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls is famous for its many restaurants and shops, but area native Lexus Paulson thought there was something missing so she decided to bring a new restaurant to the area.

“Nautical Bowls is an acai bowl superfood restaurant so it can be deceiving that we are ice cream or frozen yogurt but really our sorbets are fruit mixed with fruit and then topped with a variety of healthy options,” Owner Lexus Paulson said.

Lexus and her mother Arlys are co-owners of the shop which is a dream come true for them.

“My mom and I are super close so it’s a fun mother-daughter duo she kind of instilled in me at a young age that passion for being healthy, working out, and fueling your body to feel right so it’s been such a fun journey with her to get this place running,” Paulson said.

With over 100 combinations of fruit, nuts, granola, and much more anyone can eat healthy at Nautical Bowls regardless of dietary restrictions.

“I’m a firm believer in eating healthy a majority of the time, my body just feels so much better when I eat healthily and workout, I’m super passionate about what we serve it’s healthy it’s yummy and it makes you feel good afterward,” Paulson said.

The shop opened on Saturday to a very excited crowd eager to try something new.

“Saturday we had a line starting out of about 60-75 people and then it just kept growing from there so making about a 1,000 bowls in the last two days it’s just been crazy busy,” Paulson said.

Nautical Bowls is located in the Empire Place Outlet Mall in front of the Empire Mall and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

