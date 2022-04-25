A Pleasant Tuesday Ahead of Us

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The storm system that brought all the wild weather this past weekend is gone and higher pressure has moved in, clearing the skies out and calming the winds down. This will set the stage for a very nice day Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Other than a few clouds during the evening and overnight, skies will be mainly clear areawide. Winds will be out of the north and northwest at 10-20 mph during the evening but will decrease to less than 10 mph overnight. It’ll be a cold night with lows in the low to mid 20s but I wouldn’t be shocked if some of the colder spots drop into the teens.

TUESDAY: Skies will be mainly sunny areawide with a few scattered clouds northeast. Winds will start calm but begin to increase out of the east and southeast at 5-15 mph east of the James River but 10-20 mph west of there. Cloud cover will start to increase Tuesday night as a weak frontal boundary sits to our south, but we will remain dry. Highs range from 45-55 in northeast South Dakota to 65-73 in southern South Dakota. Lows fall back into the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: We’ll have a partially sunny sky for our Wednesday with highs ranging from the 50s northeast to 70-75 south. After midnight Wednesday, a few showers are possible for central and southern South Dakota, then everyone has a chance of a few scattered showers during the day Thursday. Highs Thursday will top out in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A low pressure system will track across the Central U.S. heading into the weekend. Rain chances begin to increase Thursday night and will continue through Saturday before becoming less numerous by Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible during this period as well, but severe storms are not expected. As things currently stand, this could bring anywhere for 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rain between midnight Thursday night and Sunday. This is still several days away and this is something the First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely and fine tuning the forecast as newer data comes in. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Friday, falling into the 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.