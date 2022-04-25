Avera Medical Minute
Police suspect man in custody is connected to several Sioux Falls robberies

Dean Moss mug shot
Dean Moss mug shot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers say they have custody of a man who they believe is connected to several local burglaries.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says on Sunday afternoon, a family had been at church and left their vehicle unlocked in the parking lot. The suspect named Dean Moss, 39, from Sioux Falls went into the unlocked vehicle, found the garage door opener, and looked at the registration in the glove compartment to find their address.

Police say Moss went to their address, entered their garage, went into the house, and started stealing items. Another family member who was not at church arrived home, which scared the burglar and he ran away.

Officers were able to use surveillance cameras to identify Moss’s vehicle and found it at an apartment complex in southeastern Sioux Falls a short while after.

Clemens says Moss exited the apartment and went to the vehicle where officers approached him. There was a bit of a struggle but officers were able to arrest him.

Police discovered Moss had burglarized a separate home and stole items from another car as well. After some digging, officers suspect Moss is responsible for several other burglaries. Clemens says although no charges have been made on the other burglaries at this time, he does expect charges to be made in the future.

Authorities say Moss was arrested for two counts of second-degree burglary, criminal entry of a mobile vehicle, fleeing police, parole absconder, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, theft from a vehicle, sub-plates, he had a couple of warrants and possession of a police radio by a convicted felon. Moss had a scanner on his phone that he was monitoring police traffic, so that’s where that came from.

