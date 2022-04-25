Avera Medical Minute
Ramsdell selected as U.S. Attorney for District of South Dakota

File.
File.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alison Ramsdell has been officially selected as the 44th United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota.

Ramsdell was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange on Thursday, and her appointment took effect the following day, officials say.

Ramsdell leads an office responsible for prosecuting federal crimes and defending the interests of the United States in the District of South Dakota. She was appointed by the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota, and she will serve in this capacity until the vacancy is filled by a Presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed nominee.

Court officials say Ramsdell has served the U.S. Attorney’s Office since September 2014, when she joined the District’s Civil Division as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. In 2016, Ms. Ramsdell was selected to lead the District’s Civil Rights Section.

Ramsdell received her B.A. from Valparaiso University and her J.D. from the University of Iowa School of Law. Following law school, she clerked for the Honorable Karen E. Schreier, District Court Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota, and served as the U.S. District Court’s pro se law clerk.

“It is a profound honor to serve the District of South Dakota in this capacity, and I am deeply grateful to be doing the work alongside such exceptional colleagues,” said Ramsdell, in a press release.

Ramsdell lives in Flandreau with her husband and two sons.

