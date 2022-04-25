Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota sets new social studies standards commission

Once the commission approves draft standards, the public will have its say
South Dakota Department of Education announces 15-member social studies standards commission.(Storyblocks)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Education announced the formation of a new social studies content standards commission.

The commission, according to a state release, will work on preparing draft standards for public review. The 15-member commission’s first meeting is May 4.

“The goal of this review process is to receive input from a diverse range of experts, including parents, educators, and Native Americans to create the best standards for our schools and ensure that our kids learn true, honest, and balanced social studies,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “This thorough and transparent process allows for us to develop strong and comprehensive standards for our schools to continue to improve upon the education provided to our children.”

Social study standards are reviewed every seven years. Once the new draft standards are approved by the commission, they will be open to public review. This includes having four hearings across the state.

Commission members are:

· Mark Miller, Chair of Commission

· Joe Circle Bear

· Janet Finzen

· Stephanie Hiatt

· Benjamin F. Jones, Ph.D. – State Historian

· Dylan Kessler

· Aaron Levisay

· Christopher Motz

· Shaun Nielsen

· Fred Osborn – State Director of Indian Education

· Jon Schaff

· Mary Shuey

· State Representative Tamara St. John

· Samantha Walder

· State Senator John Wiik

