USD’s Maddie Krull transferring to Nebraska

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Almost exactly a month after the South Dakota women’s basketball team played in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament the Coyotes have lost their head coach and now the entirety of their starting lineup.

Sophomore guard Maddie Krull announced tonight via Twitter that she will be transferring to play at Nebraska under former USD coach Amy Williams.

An Omaha native, Krull started all 60 games she played at USD over the last two seasons, averaging about eight points per game.

It leaves incoming coach Kayla Karius with no returning starters after the graduations of Liv Korngable, Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb and Kyah Watson transferring to join ex-coach Dawn Plitzuweit at West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.