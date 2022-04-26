Aberdeen making changes to public nuisance ordinances

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen City Council voted Monday to approve the second reading of two new ordinances that add criminal activity to the list of public nuisances and classify three or more violations within sixty days as a chronic nuisance.

The definitions of current nuisances will not change. The addition of criminal activity as a public nuisance was a concern for those who rent or lease their property, as the violations are brought against owners and not tenants.

“I understand that it feels that maybe it should be on that person causing it, but that’s not the mechanism we have. We just don’t have the ability to go after that person. We go after the property because that’s where our legal rights attach,” said City Attorney Ron Wager.

City Manager Joe Gaa says the ordinance was made to help inform those landlords of criminal activity. The city was not required to inform property owners of their tenants’ criminal activities before.

”Our code doesn’t say you can or you should or you have to notify the landlord. We were just working with the situation at-hand. So, this will give us the opportunity to really, again, stick up for those neighbors more,” said Gaa.

Wager says these violations could also be used as a means for eviction by landlords if necessary.

”To the extent that they find themselves needing to go to the next level where they’re evicting somebody, for example, this could be one of their exhibits with the court,” said Wager.

The additional ordinance would classify three or more nuisance violations within sixty days, or four or more within a year, as a chronic nuisance. This would require the property owner to appear in court and pay fines.

The city staff say they are willing to work with property owners who can prove they are trying to resolve the issue.

“We’re looking for folks to work with us to abate the nuisance so it doesn’t have to go any farther. So, even when it gets to that process, we’re still going to work with folks. We need landlords, we need rental houses, we need home ownership. We need all of that in our community, it just needs to be a balance of quality of life issues,” said Gaa.

Wager says the city isn’t hoping to utilize this ordinance often.

”We would hope that you get one, and most of these people are going to realize that they just need to be more responsible and take care of their property,” said Wager.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.