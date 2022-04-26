Biden commutes sentence of South Dakota man serving time for drug distribution charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota man is among the dozens of nonviolent offenders granted clemency by President Joe Biden to mark Second Chance Month.

Stephan George Jones of Rosebud is serving a 10-year sentence for his role in a methamphetamine distribution scheme. On Tuesday, the White House announced his sentence has been commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, cutting roughly four years off his sentence.

Biden pardoned three individuals and commuted the sentences of 75 others as part of Second Chance Month, an initiative “to provide opportunities for people with criminal records to earn an honest second chance.” CNN reports former president Donald Trump was the first president to observe Second Chance Month in 2018, following a bipartisan resolution from Congress.

According to the South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jones was an organizer in a scheme to sell methamphetamine in South Dakota between 2013 and 2016. Jones admitted that between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine was involved in the criminal offense. He was charged in 2016, and pleaded guilty in January of 2017. He received his 10-year sentence a few months later.

Following his early release, Jones will still spend the remainder of his term in home confinement. He must also spend five years on supervised release and must repay any outstanding fines.

