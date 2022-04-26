Dakota State wins 2nd place in national cyber competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University won 2nd place in the 2022 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (NCCDC).

Presented by Raytheon Intelligence & Space, officials say Dakota State University battled against nine other college teams to win.

The 17th annual NCCDC was held in San Antonio from April 21-23, where students managed and defended networks while fending off hackers. Authorities say more than 1,500 competitors from 171 US schools participated in the nation’s largest competition of its kind.

