Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakota State wins 2nd place in national cyber competition

Dakota State wins 2nd place in Cyber Competition
Dakota State wins 2nd place in Cyber Competition(Ink House)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University won 2nd place in the 2022 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (NCCDC).

Presented by Raytheon Intelligence & Space, officials say Dakota State University battled against nine other college teams to win.

The 17th annual NCCDC was held in San Antonio from April 21-23, where students managed and defended networks while fending off hackers. Authorities say more than 1,500 competitors from 171 US schools participated in the nation’s largest competition of its kind.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Hamilton mug shot
Police: Situation escalates after police investigate car running for hours
Dean Moss mug shot
UPDATE: Police add three more burglary charges for man connected to several local crimes
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
Sioux Falls attorney to lead Ravnsborg’s defense in upcoming impeachment trial
Kohl's photo by SiouxFalls.Business
JCPenney owner has offered to buy Kohl’s, sources say

Latest News

Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th
EmBe announces the 49th Annual Tribute to Women Award winners
AG Jason Ravnborg (file)
South Dakota Senate approves 2-day impeachment trial for Attorney General
Police Lights
Kingsley man sentenced to jail after threatening to kill victim during burglary
fire
Family displaced after structure fire takes Sioux Falls home