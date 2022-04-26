Avera Medical Minute
DOE sets targets for State Performance Plan

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Education Special Education Programs (SEP) has set targets for all students with disabilities receiving special education services in a public school district.

Officials say the Special Education Programs worked with stakeholders in 2021 to determine new baselines and targets and develop strategies to improve outcomes for students with disabilities. An outline of the process used and final results are now available on the department’s State Performance Plan webpage.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires each state to develop a six-year State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report (SPP/APR) that evaluates the state’s efforts to implement the requirements and purposes of the IDEA and describes how the state will improve its implementation. The SPP/APRs include results indicators that measure child and family outcomes and other indicators that measure compliance with the requirements of the IDEA.

