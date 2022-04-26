Avera Medical Minute
EmBe announces the 49th Annual Tribute to Women Award winners

Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th(Embe)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nine honorees were selected out of 63 nominations for the 49th Annual Tribute to Women Awards at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on April 21.

This is the longest-standing award ceremony honoring women in our region, the historic event honored the impact of women, men, and businesses in the Sioux Empire.

“Without our tradition of paying Tribute, we wouldn’t have the joy of knowing, celebrating, and amplifying the impact of these nominees and award winners,” said Susanne Gale. “What a joy it is to learn about all the incredible work happening in our community, and those making it happen. We’re grateful for the nominators and sponsors who made the celebration possible, and to our many stakeholders who are sustaining our mission as we enter the next 100 years of impact.”

Representatives say donations for the 49th Annual Tribute to Women Awards presented by Avera Health are still open. If you missed the event, you can still honor the impact of each nominee or a special person in your life and help sustain EmBe’s mission by donating here.

The nine award recipients join a list of 349 Tribute winners who have been recognized since the event’s inception in 1973, officials say.

The winners of the 49th Annual Tribute to Women Awards

Banking & Finance: Kristina Schaefer, First Bank & Trust

Business Achievement: Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger, Northwestern Mutual

Community Service: Angela Schoffelman, Avera Health

EmBeliever Award: Nancy Reynoza, ¿Que Pasa? Sioux Falls & Reynoza Real Estate

Government & Law: Shannon Ausen, City of Sioux Falls

Healthcare & STEM: Lora Black, Sanford Research

Humanities & Education: Wendy Mamer, Augustana University

Young Woman of Achievement: Shannon Huether, Central Payments

Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award: Dr. Nancy Free, Child’s Voice, and Sanford Health Find the full list of the nominees and their biographies here.

About EmBe

EmBe is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization on a mission to empower women and families to enrich lives. As the oldest and largest women’s organization in Sioux Falls, SD, EmBe has anticipated and served the needs of women and families since 1921. Now in its second century of supporting success at work, at home, and in life, EmBe programs serve over 12,500 individuals each year. Learn more at embe.org.

