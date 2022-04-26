Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Family displaced after structure fire takes Sioux Falls home

fire
fire(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the City of Sioux Falls reported a family is now displaced for the foreseeable future after a structure fire engulfed their home.

Authorities say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to reports of a fire in central-eastern Sioux Falls at 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The first arriving crew found a single-family home with fire coming from a bedroom window. The occupants were able to exit the structure prior to emergency personnel arriving on the scene. An initial report from the occupant was that everyone was out of the home.

Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the fire from the exterior, and the interior of the structure in approximately fifteen minutes. Once the fire was brought under control, crews were able to conduct a thorough search. There was significant fire damage to the bedroom and smoke damage to the home, rendering it an inhospitable structure. The family is being assisted by American Red Cross. There were no injuries to occupants or responders that were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 6 fire trucks, 2 support vehicles, and 18 personnel and was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police Department, American Red Cross, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and PCLS Ambulance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to test their smoke alarms monthly, check the alarm expiration date, and also have an evacuation plan in place for your family.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Fire or follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire or twitter.com/siouxfallsfire

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Hamilton mug shot
Police: Situation escalates after police investigate car running for hours
Dean Moss mug shot
UPDATE: Police add three more burglary charges for man connected to several local crimes
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
Sioux Falls attorney to lead Ravnsborg’s defense in upcoming impeachment trial
Kohl's photo by SiouxFalls.Business
JCPenney owner has offered to buy Kohl’s, sources say

Latest News

Watertown High School (file)
Watertown teacher under scrutiny for allegedly sharing letter with students discussing gender identity
Arnolds Park Queen II Excursion Boat Will Undergo Minor Repairs
Low water levels cause Arnolds Park Queen II Excursion Boat to undergo repairs
Police Lights
Sioux Falls Police report shots fired in a road rage episode
File
Biden commutes sentence of South Dakota man serving time for drug distribution charges