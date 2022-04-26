Family displaced after structure fire takes Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the City of Sioux Falls reported a family is now displaced for the foreseeable future after a structure fire engulfed their home.

Authorities say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to reports of a fire in central-eastern Sioux Falls at 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The first arriving crew found a single-family home with fire coming from a bedroom window. The occupants were able to exit the structure prior to emergency personnel arriving on the scene. An initial report from the occupant was that everyone was out of the home.

Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the fire from the exterior, and the interior of the structure in approximately fifteen minutes. Once the fire was brought under control, crews were able to conduct a thorough search. There was significant fire damage to the bedroom and smoke damage to the home, rendering it an inhospitable structure. The family is being assisted by American Red Cross. There were no injuries to occupants or responders that were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 6 fire trucks, 2 support vehicles, and 18 personnel and was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police Department, American Red Cross, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and PCLS Ambulance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to test their smoke alarms monthly, check the alarm expiration date, and also have an evacuation plan in place for your family.

