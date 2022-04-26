Avera Medical Minute
Girls City Golf Championship tees off

O’Gorman opens up commanding lead through round one
O'Gorman opens up commanding lead
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it far from feels like spring has sprung it most definitely has for prep athletes across South Dakota.

The girls prep golf season is ramping up as evidenced today by the start of the Sioux Falls City Championship at the Country Club of Sioux Falls. O’Gorman has opened up a 20 shot lead in the team standings while a pair of Knights have vaulted out to the top of the leaderboard. Standings are listed below. You can watch some of today’s highlights by clicking on the video viewer above!

Round 1 results
Round 1 results(Dakota News Now)

The second round is a week from tomorrow at Prairie Green.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

